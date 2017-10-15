Third woman contacts UK police over Weinstein assault claims

A third woman has contacted British police with sexual assault claims against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Metropolitan Police are now investigating five allegations involving Weinstein, sources have confirmed, dating back to the late 1980s.

On Sunday, an alleged victim said Weinstein assaulted her in Westminster in 1992.

Harvey Weinstein (PA) More

Earlier, Scotland Yard confirmed three allegations were made relating to sexual assaults in London in 2010, 2011 and 2015.

This followed another allegation, made against the movie mogul, passed to Scotland Yard detectives by Merseyside Police this week, relating to an alleged sexual assault in the capital in the late 1980s.

Director Martin McDonagh, on the red carpet for the UK premiere of dark comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, said he was pleased the revelations had surfaced against Weinstein – whom he referred to as a “prick”.

He added: “I don’t want to be in a place where those people are working, I don’t want to be around it.

“Any decent man or woman wouldn’t want to be. Hopefully it’s the start of something better.”

The latest allegations, made to police on Sunday, came as more British women came forward saying they were raped by Weinstein.

Hollyoaks actress Lysette Anthony has told the Metropolitan Police she was attacked by the movie mogul in her London home in the late 1980s, while another unnamed former Miramax employee said he raped her in the basement flat of his London offices in around 1992 – it is not known if she was the third complainant.

Lysette Anthony (Matt Crossick/PA) More

The woman, who is granted automatic anonymity as an alleged sex offences victim, said she has only confided in her husband about the attack within the last few days.

The woman, who said she chewed raw garlic and wore tatty clothes to repel Weinstein, told The Mail on Sunday: “Even after all these years, I can still wake up screaming.

“I wanted the opportunity to speak out, but I just couldn’t see how.”

The fresh allegations follow several made by actresses in the US against Weinstein – four of rape and more than 30 of sexual harassment – and come as the organisation behind the Oscars expelled Weinstein.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday night he was moving to strip producer Weinstein of the prestigious Legion D’Honneur award – the highest decoration in France – while Bafta has already suspended him and Weinstein’s wife, British designer Georgina Chapman, said she was leaving him.

Story Continues