Third woman accuses Roman Polanski of abusing her as a minor

A third woman has come forward to accuse director Roman Polanski of having abused her as a child.

The woman, who has identified herself only as ‘Robin M’, says that she has come forward after being left ‘infuriated’ while a judge in Los Angeles deliberates over dropping the charges against Polanski that saw him flee from the US in the 1970s.

Samantha Geimer, who has been at the centre of the original abuse allegations against Polanski, has pleaded for the case to be resolved.

In a statement, Robin M said: “Over the years I’ve been satisfied that this child molester, Roman Polanski, is publicly known for sexually victimising a 13-year-old girl.

“Recently I saw Samantha Geimer on the news appearing to support Mr Polanski… This infuriated me.

“I’m speaking out now so Samantha and the world will know that she is not the only minor that Roman Polanski victimised.”

She claims that Polanski molested her in 1973, when she was 16.

Samantha Geimer in June this year (Credit: AFP) More

“He fled the country, years have passed and he’s famous but that does not excuse his criminal conduct of sexually victimising minors,” she added.

But Polanski’s lawyer Harland Braun has questioned the claims.

“The whole thing doesn’t make any sense. She just went to the police apparently. Well fine, but for what purpose? The statute (of limitations) has long passed, she’s not going to sue him civilly,” he said.

“She’s basically remained silent for 45 years and then comes forward because Samantha Geimer annoys her, that just doesn’t ring true.”

Polanksi took a plea bargain for the lesser charge of unlawful sex with Geimer, after it was said that he plied the then 13-year-old with champagne and sedatives during a photoshoot at Jack Nicholson’s house in 1977.

He fled the US in 1978, after fearing that a judge was about to overturn the unlawful sex charge, for which he served 42 days in jail, in favour of something more severe.

Oscar-winner Polanski, 83, who is famed for directing movies like ‘The Pianist’, ‘Chinatown’ and ‘Rosemary’s Baby’, has lived in Europe ever since.

His other accuser came forward in 2010, the British actress Charlotte Lewis, who claims Polanski abused her ‘in the worst possible way’ at his apartment in Paris in the 1980s, when she was 16 and working on his movie ‘Pirates’.

