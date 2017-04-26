'That Thing You Do!': The Wonders (Mostly) Reunite On Stage in L.A.

It may have only topped the fictional charts, but the hit single by The Oneders, the band at the center of Tom Hanks’ directorial debut That Thing You Do! (who eventually drop the too-clever spelling and become The Wonders) is as inescapably catchy today as it was when it arrived in 1996. And in case its mere mention hasn’t already lodged it back in your head like a pesky earworm, the video below of the on-screen band back together in Los Angeles to perform “That Thing You Do!” surely will do the job.





Last night at The Goddamn Comedy Jam — an underground comedy event at West Hollywood’s Roxy Theatre, in which stand-up comedians do a solo set and then perform a cover of their favorite song with a live backing band — That Thing You Do! stars Johnathon Schaech, Tom Everett Scott, and Ethan Embry reunited as The Wonders to deliver a rocking rendition of “That Thing You Do.” As you can see from the clip above and photos below (including a shot of the trio backstage tweeted by Embry (h/t Uproxx), neither Steve Zahn, who played the fourth member of The Wonders, nor Hanks were in attendance.





When we reunion, we reunion hard. pic.twitter.com/qv9yM9vCt9 — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) April 26, 2017





The song “That Thing You Do!” was written by Adam Schlesinger of the band Fountains of Wayne, who most recently has won acclaim as the executive music producer for TV series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The actual lead vocals were by Mike Viola, best known then as leader of the band The Candy Butchers. In real life, the song hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 41, and scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song (it lost out to “You Must Love Me,” written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber and performed by Madonna in Evita).

Given Embry’s enthusiastic on-stage moves, could this gig kickstart The Wonders tour that never was? Odds are against it, but anyone who loves this 1996 film — and/or wants to have its signature ditty on endless repeat in their minds for the day — would do well to check out the above footage.

‘That Thing You Do!’ Songwriter Adam Schlesinger Talks ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Music:

Read More from Yahoo Movies: