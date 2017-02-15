These New Deluxe 'Star Wars' Toys Will Gear You Up Ahead of 'The Last Jedi' (Exclusive)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi doesn’t zoom into theaters until December, but it’s never too early to start planning your movie-going wardrobe. Fear not; Yahoo Movies is here with an exclusive look at several deluxe Star Wars role-playing toys that will be available later this year to perfectly accessorize with Episode VIII.

Among the dozens of new Star Wars toys in Hasbro’s pipeline for 2017 — many of which will be on display at this weekend’s Toy Fair New York trade show — are a series of weapons and gear based on characters introduced in The Force Awakens who will be returning for The Last Jedi. You can make like Rey with the Bladebuilders Path of the Force Lightstaber ($49.99), the laser sword of choice for the discerning Padawan, by choosing the Jedi-themed connector, which will turn the blade blue. Or, you could channel your inner Kylo Ren, and rebuild your shattered lightsaber with the nasty-looking Sith accessory, which turns the saber red. The Path of the Force saber is compatible with previously released Bladebuilder connectors, allowing dozens of custom configurations.

First Order fans will be well-armed with the Nerf Glowstrike Stormtrooper Deluxe Blaster ($79.99), a motorized weapon that rapid-fires 12 glow-in-the-dark darts accompanied by light and sound effects for maximum Resistance destruction.

Finally, for the hot-shot aces who can fly anything, there’s the Black Series Poe Dameron Electronic Helmet ($79.99), a highly detailed, screen-accurate replica of the Resistance pilot’s headgear. The helmet has a surround-sound speaker system that plays X-wing and TIE fighter sound effects and communiqués from BB-8.

Aside from the toys inspired by the new films, Hasbro is celebrating the original classic trilogy. The toy company has unveiled several toys in its premium Black Series line commemorating key characters, weapons, and scenes from A New Hope (which marks its 40th anniversary this year) as well as The Empire Strikes Back.

