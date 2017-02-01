There Was a 'Matrix' and a 'Point Break' Reunion at the 'John Wick: Chapter 2' Premiere

There are only 9 more days until John Wick: Chapter 2 blasts its way into theaters. The Chad Stahelski-directed sequel — about Keanu Reeves’s dog-loving super-assassin — is primed to deliver the same brand of ultra-violent “gun-fu” as its superlative 2015 predecessor. On top of that, it’s also set to be the first big-screen collaboration between Reeves and Laurence Fishburne since they both completed work on the Wachowskis’ Matrix trilogy 14 years ago. On Monday night at the movie’s premiere and afterparty, they further upped the reunion ante by meeting up with another one of their computer overlord-fighting comrades.





As seen in the above tweet, Reeves and Fishburne were joined at the John Wick: Chapter 2 gala debut in Los Angles by Carrie-Ann Moss, who played Trinity — opposite Reeves’s Neo and Fishburne’s Morpheus — in the Matrix movies.

Moss wasn’t the only former Reeves co-star to make a showing at the John Wick: Chapter 2 premiere: His Point Break castmate Gary Busey and his Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure partner Alex Winter also showed up to support:

Gary Busey and Keanu Reeves on Jan. 30 (Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images) More

Busey, Reeves, and John C. McGinley in ‘Point Break’ (Photo: 20th Century Fox Film Corp) More

Winter later tweeted his praise for Reeves’s new movie:

Ths new John Wick is better, louder & funnier than the first. Reminds me of the Death Wish movie I did, only with everyone in on the joke. — Alex Winter (@alxwinter) February 1, 2017





Director Stahelski, meanwhile, confessed that he was still excited about having staged a big-screen get-together between Reeves and Fishburne, telling Variety, ““I didn’t think we had a chance to get Laurence for this, but Keanu ran into him and said he loved John Wick. I’m still pinching myself.”

Monday night’s reunion between the three Matrix stars will no doubt rekindle hopes that they’ll eventually find another project on which to work, be it a future return to the Matrix universe or in a John Wick 3. For now, Moss remains busy with her work as attorney Jeri Hogarth in virtually every one of Marvel’s small-screen Netflix efforts, from Jessica Jones and Daredevil to the upcoming Iron Fist and The Defenders — which, if the comics can be used as a guide, may have her working as legal counsel for New York’s mightiest superheroes.

John Wick: Chapter 2 lands in theaters on Feb. 10.

Watch our interview with Laurence Fishburne:



