In Theaters This Weekend: Can Anything Top ‘The Furious’?

Two films are being released wide this weekend, The Fate of the Furious and Spark: A Space Tail, and there’s one movie with a more limited launch, The Lost City of Z.

Charlize Theron as Cipher in 'The Fate of the Furious' (Photo: Universal Pictures)

Up first is the blockbuster, The Fate of the Furious, the eighth installment in the pedal-to-the-metal action films, starring Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, and Kurt Russell. And for this outing, two Oscar winners have been added to the gearhead ranks, Charlize Theron and Dame Helen Mirren. Critics may not be as revved up about director F. Gary Gray’s Fate as they were about the last 3 movies, but we doubt that’ll influence fans.

Jessica Biel, Jace Norman, and Rob deLeeuw in 'Spark: A Space Tail' (Photo: Open Road Films)

Next, Spark: A Space Tail hopes to cash in on those too young to experience the full throttle of Furious films. The children’s animated adventure is follows the adventures of a monkey named Spark as he tries to stop the evil Zhong from harnessing the dark power of the Kraken. Jace Norman provides the voice of the titular Spark with Jessica Biel, Susan Sarandon, Patrick Stewart, and Hilary Swank rounding out the cast. Aaron Woodley’s Spark doesn’t seem to be screened for critics, but most kids aren’t bananas for reviews anyway.

Charlie Hunnam as Percy Fawcett in 'The Lost City of Z' (Photo: Plan B Entertainment)

Lastly, the limited release of The Lost City of Z is wowing critics across the country. James Gray’s adaptation of the bestselling nonfiction book follows the 20th century adventure story into the jungles of the Amazon. Charlie Hunnam stars, and is being highly praised for his incredible performance alongside Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, and Angus Macfadyen.

