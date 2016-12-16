The State of Idaho Buys the Most 'Star Wars' Stuff on eBay, and Other Interesting Trends

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is finally in theaters, which, unsurprisingly, means the purchasing of Star Wars merchandise is spiking once again.



According to eBay DataLabs, a division of the online marketplace that tracks trends and purchases, there are currently more than 1.3 million Star Wars-related items for sale on eBay right now, ranging from copies of the movies to toys to clothing to oddities like Lando Calrissian-themed cologne.

While that might not shock you, one piece of data might come as unexpected — among the states, Idaho buys the most Star Wars merchandise as a percent of overall eBay purchases, followed by Utah and Montana.

As measured by sales, the most popular character across categories is Darth Vader, but among the new characters, BB-8 leads searches and sales.

The top Star Wars related categories are:

Action figures Lego sets Trading cards Models and kits Cellphone cases DVDs

Watch the cast of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story critique and play with their action figures: