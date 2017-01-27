'The Space Between Us' Clip: Britt Robertson and Asa Butterfield Prepare for Crash Landing (Exclusive)

In the new sci-fi drama The Space Between Us, Gardner Elliot (Asa Butterfield) is the first human born on Mars, and he doesn’t get a chance to visit Earth until well into his teens. Gardner is held under tight security when he arrives, mostly because scientists aren’t sure his body can withstand Earth’s atmosphere. So Gardner does what any rebellious teen would do: He makes a run for it.

That brings us to the sequence you can watch in the exclusive clip above. While on Mars, Gardner has become Facetime pen-pals with Tulsa (Britt Robertson), a foster kid who has bounced from one house to the next. At her most recent stop, she has acquired some ace piloting skills, which come in handy when Gardner comes to visit and NASA is hot on his trail.

The pair make a quick escape into the friendly skies… but as you’ll see it’s not exactly smooth sailing.

Directed by Peter Chelsom and written by Allan Loeb, The Space Between Us also stars Gary Oldman, Carla Gugino, and B.D. Wong.

The film opens Feb. 3.



