Q From the James Bond Franchise is a Woman in Real Life

The James Bond franchise is based on author Ian Fleming’s experience as a British intelligence officer. The agency that 007 works for is a fictional version of the real Secret Intelligence Service, an organization that Alex Younger runs.

Younger recently spoke at the Women in IT Awards in London. He revealed a traditionally male character from the Bond movies is actually a woman because he wants more women to join his agency. “If any of you would like to join us … the real-life Q is looking forward to meeting you, and I’m pleased to report that the real-life Q is a woman,” he said.

That’s right, the real Q is a woman. In the movies, Q (short for Quartermaster) has always been a male:

Peter Burton (1962)

Desmond Llewelyn (1963-1999)

Geoffrey Bayldon (1967)

Alec McCowen (1983)

John Cleese (2002)

Ben Whishaw (2012-present)

The Bond franchise has gender-swapped a notable role before. In 1995, Judi Dench became the first woman to play M. As for real life, Alex Younger explained that adding more women is about doing a better job, not just achieving quotas.

“The more different people you have in the room, in these high-pressure circumstances in which we operate, the better the decisions,” he explained. “So success, for me is a deeper, broader range of technological skills in MI6, and more diversity — in particular, more women.”

