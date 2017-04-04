The 'Pitch Perfect 3' Cast Celebrates the End of Filming With Some Bella Spirit

It was only in January that Anna Kendrick shared a first look at the reunited cast of Pitch Perfect, who’ll once again join forces for more a cappella drama and comedy in this December’s Pitch Perfect 3. Three months later, and the film has apparently wrapped shooting — and to celebrate, some of the stars took to Instagram to commemorate the completion of the project.





On Rebel Wilson’s official Instagram page, the actress posted a video (above) of the entire cast standing in a circle, arm in arm, on what appears to be a stage used for a sequence in the film. While one can’t make out what she’s saying, the message that accompanied her post summed up the actress’ feelings about the series:

“This is not the end. Bellas for life x”





Ester Dean uploaded an almost identical video to her Instagram page (albeit set to music), with a similar sentiment about her fondness for her fellow singing-and-dancing co-stars.

Can’t believe it! Last day of filming! A kiss goodbye for everyone involved ????????????Thankyou #pitchperfect3 ???? pic.twitter.com/xObMwCznD9 — Anna Camp (@TheRealAnnaCamp) April 2, 2017





While we’ve yet to hear exactly what Kendrick and the rest of the Barden Bellas will be up to – or who they’ll be up against – in this third go-round, we do know that it will feature Elizabeth Banks in only an acting capacity, given that she had to drop out of directing duties due to a packed schedule. Nonetheless, Step Up: All In director Trish Shie seems to have maintained the series’ upbeat spirit, as evidenced by the we’re-all-in-this-together videos.

Starring Kendrick, Wilson, Dean, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld, Alexis Knapp and John Lithgow, Pitch Perfect 3 is set to debut in theaters just in time for the holidays, on December 22.

