The Memorable Film Roles of Debbie Reynolds

Just one day after her daughter, the iconic actor and writer Carrie Fisher, died, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds has passed. Reynolds’s amazing career spanned seven decades.

Debbie Reynolds’s most famous movie came early in the form of Singin’ in the Rain. (Photo: Everett Collection) More

Starting as a teenager in 1950, Reynolds acted in musical after musical, including Two Weeks With Love, I Love Melvin, and, of course, her biggest movie Singin’ in the Rain. While Reynolds had undeniable charisma and energy in fun musical numbers, she also showed off serious acting chops in movies like The Catered Affair. Her work in The Unsinkable Molly Brown earned Reynolds an Oscar nomination.

Though most of her work in film came in the 1950s and ’60s, Reynolds brought warmth to the titular role of Charlotte in Charlotte’s Web in 1973 and great humor in the 1996 movie Mother. Her last significant role came in the HBO movie Behind the Candelabra, as Liberace’s mother.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in 1983. (Photo: AP) More

In an interview about her long career, Reynolds told the Telegraph: “I don’t have a favorite decade. I like to remember the whole of my professional life as one wonderful party.” Rest in peace, Debbie Reynolds.

The film roles of Carrie Fisher:

You can share your thoughts on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram — or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Khail Anonymous, on Twitter.