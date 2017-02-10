The 'Lego Batman' Cast Suggests Other Movies to Be Turned Into Lego Sets

In 1999, the Lego Group made a big move when they licensed their first intellectual property – Star Wars. They experienced some poor sales in those initial years in between the release of the prequels, but overall the deal has a been a smart one. According to a 2013 Bloomberg article, Lego “has sold more than 200 million building sets, 30 million copies of four video games (according to NPD Group), and 450 different Lego Star Wars mini-figures.

DC is one of the many intellectual properties Lego has merchandised. (Photo: Warner Bros.) More

Other properties would soon follow, including Marvel, Angry Birds, and, of course, DC. The Lego Batman Movie is about to hit theaters soon, so Yahoo Movies asked the stars of the movie what other films the Danish toy makers should consider Lego-ifying next. “Yentl,” suggested Zach Galifianakis. “Deerhunter,” added Michael Cera. Those two movies probably won’t get the Lego treatment.

Will Arnett suggested Meryl Streep get the Lego treatment and that’s actually a pretty awesome idea (Photo: Getty Images) More

Those two movies probably won’t get the Lego treatment and Will Arnett’s suggestions probably won’t either, though we appreciate his line of thinking. “Withnail and I by Bruce Robinson,” said Arnett. “I don’t think it would be very interesting. It’s a little esoteric. Pretty dry and doesn’t have a lot of mass appeal. Sophie’s Choice, maybe? That might be rough. Or Silkwood. Just any Meryl Streep movie. By the way, here’s a little-known fact: Meryl Streep [is] not overrated.”

Will Arnett Talks About That ‘Lego Batman’ Voice of His:

