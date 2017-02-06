‘The Fate of the Furious’ Trailer: Dom Goes Rogue, and the Crew Has a Nasty New Partner

In the first trailer for The Fate of the Furious, we learned the shocking news that outlaw supreme Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) would be betraying his beloved crew. In the new Super Bowl spot above, we get more details about Dom’s double-cross as he teams up with Charlize Theron’s villain Cipher — and kisses her in front of Letty (Michelle Rodriguez).

That smooch was the kick-in-the-gut end of the first trailer, but it opens this second one. Afterward, we never learn why Dom is breaking bad, but we do see more of what his team intends to do about it. Enter Kurt Russell’s Frank Petty, the covert ops expert from Furious 7, who tells the team — including Letty, Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) — that the only way they’re going catch Dom is with a little help from an old frenemy: Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw. “I think that tight T-shirt is cutting off the circulation to your brain,” Shaw tells a fuming Hobbs.

In between all this psychodrama, we see a multicar chase/shootout in New York City, Hobbs kicking ass in the prison yard, cars literally raining down from a highrise, and some patented awkward dancing from Fast and Furious extras. We also see more of that spectacular glacier chase in Iceland that involves a cresting submarine. Let’s just say Roman is going for a very cold swim.

The Fate of the Furious is hitting theaters on April 14.