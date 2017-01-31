‘The Edge of Seventeen’ Deleted Scene: Hailee Steinfeld Won't Take 'No' For An Answer

The Edge of Seventeen failed to receive much love from American moviegoers when it debuted last November, getting lost in the holiday blockbuster and award-season shuffle on its way to earning only $17 million at the domestic box-office. That was an undeserved fate for Kelly Fremon Craig’s critically hailed coming-of-age comedy, which ably followed in the footsteps of its spiritual John Hughes-directed forefathers. Nonetheless, moviegoers will have a chance to rectify their mistake when it premieres on Digital HD today (and home video in February). To whet your appetite, we now have an exclusive deleted scene from the film.

Fremon’s story concerns Hailee Steinfeld’s Nadine Franklin, a high-schooler who, years after her father’s death, is still coming to terms with his passing. Her life is thrown for a loop when her best friend Krista (Haley Lu Richardson) sleeps with her brother (Blake Jenner) — a set-up that also comes to involve Nadine’s contentious relationship with her history teacher (Woody Harrelson). Her life gets even more difficult in the above scene, when she asks a girl working at the local frozen yogurt shop to use the bathroom, only to be told that no such facility exists. Nadine doesn’t take this indignity lying down, flashing the sort of frustrated feistiness that made Steinfeld’s performance one of last year’s best.

For her turn in The Edge of Seventeen, Steinfeld received nominations from the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards. You can check out her stellar work for yourself when the film arrives on Digital HD on Jan. 31 and on Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 14.