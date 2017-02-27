Cast of 'Moonlight' Didn't Expect Oscars Love, but They're Enjoying It

Hindsight is 20/20, it would seem. Now it appears obvious that a once-in-a-generation film like Moonlight would be the darling of the award circuit, but when it was being made, much of the cast didn’t realize that the project they were taking part in would be crowned Best Picture. At least, that’s what they told Yahoo when they stopped by to chat with us on the red carpet.

Teenage Chiron faces bully troubles in Moonlight. (Photo: Altitude) More

“No,” answered Andre Holland, when asked if he ever expected to be at the Oscars while making Moonlight. “Not for a second. I knew it was going to be special, but I thought, ‘My mother will see it, and I think she’ll like it.’ But I didn’t anticipate this would happen.”

“I mean, we knew the script was amazing,” answered Jharrel Jerome. “We knew what [director Barry Jenkins] was doing was something phenomenal. But to sit there and say, ‘We’re going to the Oscars?’ No, there was no thought in the mind.”

“I don’t think you even fathom or even think about this when you’re creating a project like that,” offered Ashton Sanders. “This is really surreal.”

