'The Boss Baby' Demands Attention With $49 Million Opening, 'Ghost in the Shell' Underwhelms

By Gregg Kilday, The Hollywood Reporter

DreamWorks Animation’ The Boss Baby proved to be the boss, all right. The Fox release grabbed an estimated $49 million during its debut weekend, unseating Beauty and the Beast to take the top spot at the domestic box office.

It managed to edge out Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, which collected another $47.5 million during its third weekend as it domestic gross rose to $395.5 million.

The news wasn’t so upbeat for the weekend’s other new wide release, Paramount’s futuristic thriller Ghost in the Shell, starring Scarlett Johansson. Based on a Japanese manga, the film, which became the poster child for whitewashing when Johansson was cast in the central role of a cyber-soldier, grossed an underwhelming $19 million as it settled into the third spot in the rankings.

Baby, opening in 3,773 theaters, performed well above expectations that had pegged the movie as doing $30 million-plus for the three days. The PG-rated, CG-animated movie stars Alec Baldwin, who voices the character of a business-minded, bossy baby who is on a secret mission. The film is based on the 2010 children’s book written and illustrated by Marla Frazee. Tom McGrath directed the pic, which has a voice cast that also includes Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Miles Christopher Bakshi and Tobey Maguire.

The movie earned an A- CinemaScore, with moviegoers under 25 giving it a solid A. Christopher Bakshi and Tobey Maguire. Families made up 67 percent of its audience, and it played to a diverse crowd — 53 percent of the audience was white; 19 percent Hispanic; 14 percent African-American and 9 percent Asian.

Internationally, Boss Baby has taken in $59 million to date, bringing it worldwide total to $108 million.

On the domestic front, it was the best opening for a DreamWorks’ movie since 2015’s friendly alien picture Home, which bowed to $52 million in 2015 and went on to pull in $177.4 million domestically and $386 million globally.

Ghost proved to be a shadow of Johansson’s last solo acting outing, Lucy, which debuted to $43.9 million in 2014. Helmed by Rupert Sanders, the new film was adapted from the Japanese manga by Shirow Masamune and also stars “Beat” Takeshi Kitano, Michael Carmen Pitt, Pilou Asbæk, Chin Han and Juliette Binoche.

The PG-13 sci-fi film cost $110 million and was produced by Paramount, DreamWorks and Reliance Entertainment. It also opened in more than 50 international markets this weekend, where it collected $40.1 million, for a global tally of $59.1 million. It will open in Japan and China on April 7.

The film appealed to an older, male audience, with men comprising 61 percent of opening weekend ticket buyers and 76 percent of the audience being over the age of 25.

Opening on a more limited basis as it debuted in 541 theaters, Focus’ World War II drama The Zookeeper’s Wife found a receptive audience, attracting $3.3 million, for a per-theater average of $6,191, securing a foothold in the top ten with a tenth-place showing. The PG-13-rated period drama stars Jessica Chastain and is directed by NIki Caro and revolves around how the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo saved the lives of both humans and animals. It will expand into additional theaters next weekend.

Among the holdovers, Warners and Legendary’s Kong: Skull Island, in its fourth weekend ranked fifth, as it took in $8.8 million, bringing its domestic tally to $147.8 million.

Fox’s Logan checked in with $6.2 million and a domestic cume of $211.9 million.

