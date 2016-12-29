The Biggest Movie Headlines of 2016

It was an eventful year to say the least, and that applies to movies as well. Let’s take a gander back at 2016.

#OscarsSoWhite

The host of the 88th Academy Awards, Chris Rock, addressed the #OscarsSoWhite controversy in his opening monologue.

The Academy Awards were blasted for having a second straight year where only white people were nominated in the four major acting categories and the rest of the categories had little diversity.

DiCaprio Finally Wins an Oscar

The Revenant star Leonardo DiCaprio found himself a winner on his fifth trip to the Academy Awards, taking away the prize for Best Actor.

Deadpool Makes Case for R-rated Comic Films

Deadpool got great reviews and a big box office, surely paving the way for more R-rated superhero movies.

DC Cinematic Universe Fails to Inspire

Poor reviews prevented Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad (above) from living up to their box office potential.

Batman v Superman got rocked by critics, making Ben Affleck sad, and then Suicide Squad, which went through reshoots wound up being even worse. Now DC hopes Affleck will save them.

Young Han Solo Movie Gets Cast

After months of speculation, Hail, Caesar! standout Alden Ehrenreich got cast in the titular role and Atlanta star and creator Donald Glover was tapped to play Lando Calrissian.

Spider-Man Joins Marvel

Spider-Man finally joined Captain America, Iron Man and the rest of the gang in the MCU, becoming arguably its biggest scene stealer.

Rogue One Re-shoots Create Concern

It's now a well-received and successful movie, but the Rogue One re-shoots had plenty of Star Wars fans nervous.

Tony Gilroy was brought in for Rogue One re-shoots, worrying some that the film was going to flop. Mostly speaking, those concerns were alleviated when the film was released.

Disney’s Big Diversity Push

Disney has been making a big push for diversity in 2016. They announced a predominantly black cast for Black Panther, named Brie Larson as the star of their first female-led Marvel movie, Captain Marvel, brought new life to the sports genre with Queen of Katwe, brought diversity to animation with Moana, and had their second consecutive Star Wars with a female lead.

Ghostbusters Media Storm

Ghostbusters was mired in controversy with arguments against it that were sometimes fair in their criticism but all too often, blatantly sexist.

Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Beefs with Vin Diesel

Actual tension between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson or just a media stunt? That's the question.

On August, Dwayne Johnson called some of his male co-stars “unprofessional candy asses” on Instagram. TMZ subsequently reported that that was directed at Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel, creating even more intrigue going into the eighth installment.

Birth of Nation Loses Oscar Contender Status



Despite Birth of a Nation star and director Nate Parker being found not guilty of rape, media coverage of his early 2000’s trial and the reported 2012 suicide of the woman in the case became bigger news than his movie, sinking its awards chances and possibly his career as well.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Returns



Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them brought the wizarding world of JK Rowling back to theaters, and it was announced that its the beginning of a new five-film franchise.

2016 is the best year for animation ever:

