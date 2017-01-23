The Best Movie-Themed Signs From the Women’s March

On Saturday, more than 2 million people turned out for the worldwide women’s march in protest of the actions of President Donald Trump — and some of them drew inspiration from their favorite movies. In the wake of Carrie Fisher’s death, Princess Leia became an unofficial mascot of the protests: Women and girls dressed up as Star Wars‘ rebel princess and carried her image, with one particularly popular sign (designed for the occasion by graphic artist Hayley Gilmore) featuring a drawing of Leia from Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope and the words “A Woman’s Place Is in the Resistance.” Though Fisher didn’t live to see her image being carried through the streets on Saturday, her co-star Mark Hamill tweeted his appreciation.

“I know where she stood. You know where she stood. Such an honor to see her standing with you today. Bigly,” the actor who plays Luke Skywalker wrote on Saturday, in a post accompanied by images of marching Leias and the hashtag #Resistance. (Hamill has created a new sideline reading Donald Trump tweets in the voice of his animated Batman villain the Joker.)

Star Wars wasn’t the only film that galvanized the anti-Trump protestors. Among their signs and posters were quotes from both new and older classics, including Mary Poppins, Grease, Mean Girls, and The Big Lebowski. Below, check out more of the best movie-themed signs shared on social media.

Actor Steve Buscemi offered a personal endorsement for this sign inspired by The Big Lebowski. In the 1998 film, the quote is spoken to Buscemi’s character by John Goodman.

Steve Buscemi poses with a man who turned his dismissal from The Big Lebowski into an effective #WomensMarch protest sign. pic.twitter.com/G1ysa2fsVv — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) January 22, 2017





How many women were introduced to activism through Winifred Banks, Jane and Michael’s mother in Mary Poppins (played by Glynis Johns)? This poster displays a lyric from her anthem “Sister Suffragette.”





Regina George, Rachel McAdams’s character in Mean Girls, showed up with a message about reproductive rights.





Here’s a lyric from the Grease song “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee,” sung in the film by Stockard Channing and modified for the occasion.

Give me your tired, your poor, your "Grease" fans. pic.twitter.com/FzE8hZXMCb — Tim Federle (@TimFederle) January 21, 2017





Two generations of marchers show off their Princess Leia marching gear (one of the posters displays the popular Resistance graphic created by Gilmore).

@HamillHimself Leia was my first feminist icon. When @carrieffisher passed, I knew I had to pay tribute. This is me & fellow marcher Quince pic.twitter.com/a8DNK0RRTk — Ana Matronic (@MsAnaMatronic) January 22, 2017



