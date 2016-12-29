The Best Interview Moments of 2016

It’s been a very interesting year for covering movies. We can say that because we here at Yahoo Movies have witnessed some of the most talked-about, newsworthy, hilarious, and even heartfelt moments firsthand while interviewing the actors and creators behind the biggest films of 2016.

Sitting down with Eddie Murphy, and having him pick a favorite between Coming to America and Trading Places, definitely sticks out as one of the year’s highlights. Along with watching as the cast of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story critiqued their own action figures.

We talked to Gal Gadot about whether or not she thought Wonder Woman was bisexual. We asked Dwayne Johnson if he would ever run for president, after multiple stars told us he was their pick for the job. Denzel Washington cleared up a long-running Internet rumor about himself.

Zach Galafianakis revealed to us how and why he was “someone’s creepy neighbor” back in the day. Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick talked about some of their most favorite ’90s fads. Amy Adams and Isla Fisher confirmed that they are, in fact, not the same person.

And perhaps one of the most memorable moments to ever happen in our Los Angeles studios, Kevin Smith and his daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, shared a sweet moment when we turned the tables and had the stars interview each other.

Check out our Top 50 Movies of 2016 in two minutes:

