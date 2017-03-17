'The Belko Experiment' Review: This Job Will Be the Death of You

By John DeFore, The Hollywood Reporter

A game-of-death entry into the developing subgenre of workplace horror films, The Belko Experiment sees director Greg McLean leave behind the serial-killer turf of his Wolf Creek franchise for a scenario in which just about everyone will wind up with blood on his hands. The “experiment” in question, in which office workers are locked up and told they must choose co-workers to kill, is ripe for satire, but McLean (using a script by Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn) mostly forgoes such opportunities in favor of vicious, mostly satisfying action. Genre fans will be appreciative, but mainstream appeal is limited.

Belko appears to be an organization helping American companies outsource jobs to South America. With offices near Bogota, Colombia, it’s unsurprising the corporation takes rather extreme security precautions, going so far as to plant tracking devices under each employee’s skin in case of kidnapping.

But those implants aren’t tracking devices. They’re tiny bombs, like the one used to keep Kurt Russell in line during 1981’s Escape From New York, and Belko’s staff is about to learn that the ugly way. Early one morning, heavy steel shutters roll down over the entire building, and a voice on the office PA announces that a game has begun. The 80 people inside are to choose two people to kill within half an hour. If they don’t, four will die via those little head-grenades.

After some startling violence provides proof that this isn’t a prank, workers break roughly into two camps: Those looking for a way to escape this fiendishness, led by John Gallagher Jr.‘s nice-guy Mike; and those who figure they have no choice, and make themselves arbiters of who’s most expendable. No surprise, the latter group hails mostly from the executive suite, following the military-trained exec Barry (Tony Goldwyn).

Without hinting about his intentions, the unseen captor (monitoring the group through security cameras) soon raises the stakes, forcing colleagues to re-evaluate each other and form the usual Lord of the Flies alliances. Given a cast of this size, characterizations are predictably thin, though strong character actors like John C. McGinley and Michael Rooker ensure some viewer engagement with Those About to Die.

While a few actors are conspicuously underused (Melonie Diaz, for instance), Gallagher gets the lion’s share of screen time, playing the audience’s surrogate as he struggles to find a decent way to behave in this no-win scenario. Good luck with that, sir: Though it isn’t as inventive in the means-of-death department as one might wish, Belko Experiment soon ensures that anyone hoping to live will have to kill at least one person, and likely many more, to do it.

‘The Belko Experiment’: Watch the Lego Trailer:



Read more from THR:

James Gunn Proves He Is a ‘Bachelor’ Superfan

James Gunn: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ Will Be ‘More Emotional’

Pop Picks Up Australian Horror Series ‘Wolf Creek’