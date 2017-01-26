The Avengers Are Disassembled in New Marvel Video Game

By Graeme McMillan, The Hollywood Reporter

Having conquered comic books and movies, Marvel Entertainment is turning its collective attention to video games, announcing a new multi-year, multi-game partnership with Final Fantasy and Tomb Raider publisher Square Enix Thursday morning.

Details of the partnership between the companies remain mostly under wraps, although it was revealed that the first game will feature the Avengers, and be constructed by Crystal Dynamics, developers of the current Tomb Raider games, with Eidos-Montréal, makers of the Deus Ex franchise.

A trailer for that first title, referred to in Marvel’s official statement repeatedly as “The Avengers project,” accompanied today’s announcement.

“The Avengers project is a perfect example of how Marvel is making games a key part of the landscape for Marvel storytelling, alongside comics, television and film,” said Jay Ong, Senior Vice President of Games & Innovation at Marvel Entertainment in a statement. “We can only do this by matching our greatest Super Heroes with the world’s top developers, such as the creative minds at Square Enix.”

More details about the Avengers project, and future games in this partnership, will come in 2018, according to Marvel.