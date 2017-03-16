The AT-ATs Are Coming to Disney Parks' New 'Star Wars'-Themed Lands

Universal Studios’ “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” continues to be an enormous draw on both coasts, and anticipation is high for the upcoming debut of Disney World Florida’s “Pandora — The World of Avatar” theme parks. Yet both are likely soon to be dwarfed in popularity by the Star Wars-themed lands coming to Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in Anaheim. And if excitement weren’t already high for those surefire tourist traps, the official Disney Parks Blog has now provided an update on their progress — including a look at two titanic AT-ATs.

Disney’s Star Wars parks aren’t set to debut until 2019, but work is already well underway on putting some of their biggest exhibits together. That includes two giant AT-ATs, whose skeletons can be seen in the video above.

As the Disney Parks Blog writes:

As you may know, these two new immersive lands will transport guests to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space where “Star Wars” characters and their stories come to life and where guests will find themselves in the middle of the action. We’re also creating two incredible new signature attractions: one that lets guests take the controls of Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission, and an epic “Star Wars” adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

One can only imagine the enormous lines that will form for a chance to fly the Millennium Falcon — if ever there was a ride tailor-made for fans, that’s the one. Nonetheless, there will surely be plenty of other incredible things to do and see for Star Wars die-hards of all ages at these attractions — and for more information about them, check out the Disney Parks Blog.

