The 5 Best Movies Coming to Netflix This Week

With a new month coming atcha Saturday, a whole mess of interesting titles will be released on Netflix. While there are a lot of great films for you to check out, we’d recommend starting with these five standouts.

5) Tropic Thunder

This 2008 adventure comedy will come to Netflix on April 1. Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr., and Jack Black play three actors who must survive a perilous journey through a jungle when their director leaves them to fend for themselves. Tom Cruise and Matthew McConaughey also have memorable supporting roles in this one.

4) Gremlins

This 80’s classic, produced by Steven Spielberg and written by Christopher Columbus will be on Netflix on April 1. A teenager unwittingly unleashes small monsters on his town after he fails to abide by the very strict rules of how to treat his new lovable pet, Mogwai.

3) The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Wes Anderson’s seafaring adventure came to Netflix on March 26. Starring Bill Murray as the titular Zissou, he goes on a revenge mission to kill the shark that killed his dear friend Esteban. Joining him is the son he’s never met, played by Owen Wilson, a journalist played by Cate Blanchett, and his crew.

2) A Nightmare on Elm Street

The cinematic debut of Freddy Krueger will be on Netflix April 1. Wes Craven’s most famous creation, Krueger attacks teens in their sleep. This movie featured a young Johnny Depp among its cast.

1) Schindler’s List

Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1993 film lands on Netflix April 1. The winner of seven Academy Awards, Schindler’s List is based on the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman and Nazi party member who saved the lives of over 1,000 Jews during the Holocaust.

