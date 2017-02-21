The 2017 Oscars by the Numbers

You’ve probably heard more than a few times by now that with its 14 nominations, La La Land tied the record for most ever with All About Eve and Titanic. Yet, there are a lot of other interesting numbers out there when it comes to Oscar night. Time to take out your scientific calculators, graph paper, and abacuses so we can look at the cold, hard data for Sunday’s ceremony.

A total of 336 movies were eligible for Best Picture this year, but it was the 6,687 voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that whittled down that list and will crown the Best Picture winner. When winners approach the stage to collect their statuette, they’ll see that they are holding a 13 1/2-inch little gold man. They’ll feel the weight of 8 1/2 pounds.

This Oscar is just a little bit bigger than the statuettes.

When the first winner goes up to collect the little gold man, one has to wonder if he or she will know that 3,048 statuettes were given out prior to this one since the first Oscars. The winners will almost certainly know that millions are watching their historic night, but will they know that in 2016, 34.4 million tuned in? Will they know that people in more than 225 countries are sharing this moment with them?

There’s a good chance that they will indeed be aware of the coverage, seeing as their stroll down the 33-by-900-foot red carpet will have been covered by the 744 different media outlets that requested press credentials.

Hopefully the pressure doesn’t seem too great, and they can relax along with the 3,300 seated audience members and the 60 ushers in the Dolby Theatre. These Oscar-nominated friends of ours will need to get comfortable and settle in — Oscar night can run pretty long. We hope that for their sake it doesn’t reach the length of the 2002 broadcast, which clocked in at 4 hours and 23 minutes.

