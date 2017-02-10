Thandie Newton in Talks for Han Solo Movie

Justin Kroll, Variety

Westworld star Thandie Newton may be headed to a galaxy far, far away.

Sources tell Variety the actress is in negotiations to join the upcoming Han Solo spinoff, starring Alden Ehrenreich.

Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke co-star in the Disney-Lucasfilm feature, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller directing.

As Variety exclusively reported this week, Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also in talks for a key role in the pic. Newton’s character is unknown.

The untitled Han Solo hits theaters May 25, 2018.

Produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Allison Shearmur, the Star Wars spinoff takes place before the original A New Hope, similarly to the recent spinoff, Rogue One, which has amassed over a billion dollars worldwide.

Newton is coming off her critically acclaimed turn in HBO’s Westworld as Maeve, the renegade robot whose gutty performance earned her two SAG (Best performance and ensemble in a drama) nominations and a Golden Globe nomination. She stars filming Xavier Dolan’s The Death and Life of John F. Donovan in March and is expected to return to Westworld for its second season, which begins shooting later this year.

