Terry Notary on going ape in 'The Square' and playing teen Groot in 'Avengers'; plus, an exclusive clip

The standout set-piece of Ruben Östlund’s savage art-world satire The Square, which took home the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, features a performance artist literally going ape while a roomful of well-heeled museum-goers look on. So it’s only appropriate that the director cast an actor who has plenty of experience getting in touch with his primal side: Terry Notary. Along with Andy Serkis and Karin Konoval, Notary has been one of the pillars of the rebooted Planet of the Apes franchise, donning a motion-capture suit to play the chimpanzee Rocket, who is introduced as a challenger to Caesar (Serkis) in 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes only to become the ape ruler’s trusted lieutenant by this summer’s trilogy capper, War for the Planet of the Apes.

For a glimpse of what the actor’s monkeyshines look like without the mo-cap uniform, check out our exclusive above clip from The Square. As Notary’s ape-minded artist Oleg prowls the room, he sets his sights on fellow artist Julian (Dominic West), and provokes him into an intense confrontation. It’s worth noting that this is merely one small part of a sequence that continues well past the point of comfort for both the actors onscreen and the viewers in the theater. And that’s entirely deliberate: Notary tells Yahoo Entertainment that he and Östlund specifically set out to shake the audience out of any sense of complacency. “We’re using ape movement as an excuse to expose the truth in this group of people, and expose their weakness.” We spoke with Notary about a shattering moment from his standout Square scene that didn’t make the final cut, and what it was like playing teenage Groot in Avengers: Infinity War.

Yahoo Entertainment: How did your role in The Square come about?

Terry Notary: Ruben called me up and said that he had this project that he wanted me to be a part of; we had a FaceTime interview and just hit it off right away. I signed on right there; I knew it was going to be a pivotal scene and that he wanted to do something special. Before shooting, we had one rehearsal day, and he was coaching me through all of these emotions, allowing them to come and go, recede and retract. I felt like I tapped into something, and thought, “I know this character now.” When we blocked out the scene, we came up with a rough structure of how I was going to navigate through the room. The extras were really the catalyst, because the room was so tense that you could cut it with a knife.

There’s a very real sense in the film that the director has just let you loose. Did he allow you to dictate where the camera would go or was it a collaboration?

It was a collaboration; he would block out the space where he wanted to me to go, but he’d also say, “I want you to move to this table, and allow something to happen there.” I tried not to plan anything; I wanted to go to that table totally unaware of what I was going to do and surprise myself and pick the person that didn’t want to be picked. Some of the extras would come up to me and say, “You can pick me anytime you want.” But I knew they’d have something planned, so I thought, “No, those people will never get picked.” [Laughs]

Terry Notary monkeys around with Dominic West in The Square (Photo: Magnolia Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection) More

Story Continues