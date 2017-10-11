Terry Crews reveals that he was groped by 'high level Hollywood executive'

Terry Crews has revealed that he was groped by a ‘high level Hollywood executive’ at a movie industry event last year.

The former NFL linebacker and star of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, took to Twitter to show support for the women currently revealing their experiences of sexual assault at the hands of producer Harvey Weinstein.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD,” he wrote. “Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME.

“My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates,” he continued.

He went on to say that he thought better of dealing with the situation aggressively.

“240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho’ would be the headline the next day,” he said.

"Only I probably wouldn't have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left."

“I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go.

“Who’s going 2 believe you? (few) What r the repercussions? (many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized? (No).”

Three actresses have recently come forward saying they were raped by Weinstein, while a host of others, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, have said that they were sexually harassed by him in their early careers.

It’s also alleged that he sexually assaulted actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan.

