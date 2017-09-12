That terrifying baby doll from Toy Story exists

From Digital Spy

Toy Story taught us a lot growing up – like, you've got a friend in most people... except Sid. Sid is awful. Sid will terrorise your little sister and cruelly mutilate toys in ways that can't even be spoken of.

Anyway, remember when Sid was confronted with the horrifying revelation that his toys are actually alive? Well, dedicated Disney fans are now having nightmares over a real-life Babyface that exists in the world – you know, the freaky doll head/spider body hybrid.

Yep, a terrifying picture of a hermit crab using a doll's head as its shell has been doing the rounds on social media, and people are saying: "Toy Story is REAL!"

Thx for the nightmares...this hermit crab used a discarded doll's head as shell pic.twitter.com/yxsBZUPnf3 - Falen (@falenkdwb) September 8, 2017

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Looks like the toy from Toy Story," while someone else said: "This is so creepy!"

Another added: "Reduce your carbon footprint."

The coconut crab was believed to have been found in the Pacific's Pitcairn Islands, and the picture, originally posted on Reddit, apparently came from a biologist who wanted to highlight the dangers of marine litter and ecological damage that our discarded waste is doing to nature.

One Redditor commented saying: "This is actually pretty sad on top of creepy, since things like this is usually a result of a lack of available shells for the crabs, which they need.

"Don't collect shells with internal parts from beach areas. Crabs need them."

Forced to live in a doll's head due to lack of affordable housing? Millennials will be able to relate to this hermit crab, for sure...

A Dolls House (is all we can afford) #millenialaplay - Lucy Danser (@LucyDanser) July 18, 2017

