Terminator and World War Z sequels get one step nearer after studio deal

Those plans for a new ‘Terminator’ movie just got one step closer, following a new studio deal in Hollywood.

Skydance, the production company run by prodigious 34-year-old producer David Ellison, has just signed a four-year deal with the Paramount studio.

It now means that new projects from the company will be co-financed by the studio, projects which include a host of big-name franchises.

As well as talk of another ‘Terminator’ movie (perhaps even a trilogy) with involvement from James Cameron – who will regain the intellectual property rights soon – and direction from ‘Deadpool’ helmsman Tim Miller, there are also plans for more ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies, and a sequel to the Brad Pitt-fronted ‘World War Z’, with David Fincher in the director’s chair.

Also in the pipeline from Skydance is the sequel to ‘Top Gun’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, with Tom Cruise back on board as pilot-turned-instructor Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell.

It’s also moving into the world of animation too, with a new project from ‘Kung Fu Panda’ director Alessandro Carloni, and a fantasy movie from ‘Shrek’ director Vicky Jenson.

And then there’s the hotly anticipated ‘Annihilation’, the second feature from Alex Garland following his superb ‘Ex Machina’ in 2015.

A science fiction thriller, it finds Natalie Portman’s biologist heading an expedition into a biological disaster zone, and also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson and Oscar Isaac.

It’s due in February, 2018.

