Terminator 6 will keep it simple, says Arnold Schwarzenegger

‘Terminator’ star Arnold Schwarzenegger says the upcoming sixth film in the SF action series will be taking a back to basics approach.

The key criticism levelled at 2015’s ‘Terminator: Genisys’ – the film which saw Schwarzenegger return to the franchise for the first time since 2003’s ‘Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines’ – was that its time-hopping plot, revisiting and reworking the events of previous films, was too complex and hard to follow.

However, the 70 year-old series figurehead insists that the as-yet untitled new film, which marks series creator James Cameron’s first creative involvement in the franchise since ‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day’ (and is expected to ignore every subsequent sequel), will keep things far simpler.

Schwarzenegger tells Business Insider, “I think [James] Cameron and Tim [Miller, director] came up with a concept where they can continue on with the T-800 but make a whole new movie.

“What they are doing now with this one is basically to just take a few very basic characters, like Linda Hamilton’s character and my character, and dismiss everything else. Just move away from all these rules of the timeline and other characters.”

Hamilton, 61, is also returning to the series for the first time since ‘T2’ in this new entry from ‘Deadpool’ director Miller, making this quite the reunion film.

However, at present there is no indication that ‘Terminator’ actor Michael Biehn or ‘Terminator 2’ actors Edward Furlong or Robert Patrick will be involved – but Cameron has let slip that they’re looking for “an 18-something woman to be the new centrepiece of the new story.”

Any other plot details on this new, as-yet untitled ‘Terminator’ sequel are being kept under wraps at present, but Schwarzenegger is keen to emphasise that he still loves playing the title role, even 33 years after the original.

“I think the T-800 model is a really interesting character. He’s a machine, can be destructive, can do things human beings can’t do, but at the same time when newer technology comes along the character suddenly is vulnerable and that makes him even more interesting.”

The new ‘Terminator’ reportedly goes before cameras in March 2018, and is scheduled to hit cinemas on 26 July 2019.

