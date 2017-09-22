Terminator 6 will ‘ignore’ Terminator Genisys

‘Terminator 6’ is going in a new direction.

And it’s going to completely ignore ‘Terminator Genisys’.

During a recent UK appearance, The Terminator Fans caught up with ‘Terminator’ star Arnold Schwarzenegger… and he revealed that the upcoming sequel will leave ‘Terminator Genisys’ behind.

“The sixth Terminator movie is definitely going to ignore Terminator Genisys,” he confirmed. “And there is a high probability that Terminator 3 and Salvation will be ignored too if this is a Terminator 2: Judgement Day sequel, as cited of late.”

– Terminator 6 Adds Director Tim Miller

– Why Do All T-800s Look Like Schwarzenegger?

– James Cameron Plans New Terminator Trilogy

A direct sequel to ‘Terminator 2’ would be incredible.

And it would certainly sort out some of the increasingly mind-bending time travel antics which have plagued the franchise.

But does this mean the T-1000 himself, Robert Patrick, will be back?

“Robert Patrick will not be involved,” they confirmed.

“Schwarzenegger said to the audience at the event that Terminator 6 will definitely start filming in March and in around 14 days Arnold will have a finished script… The story has been crafted by Cameron himself.”

What will that story be about?

Well, it looks as though rumours of a ‘Terminator 2’ direct sequel are starting to gather steam… and with Linda Hamilton joining the cast in the role of Sarah Connor, it looks as though the franchise might finally get back on track.

Will it be able to iron out the wrinkles created by other less-than-stellar ‘Terminator’ instalments? For now, we’ll have to wait and see. But it’s already sounding like a far more promising prospect.

