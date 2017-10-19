Terminator 6 starts shooting in Budapest and Spain next March

Cameras will roll on the new ‘Terminator’ movie in March next year, according to reports.

And rather than Hollywood, it’ll be filming on location in Budapest, Hungary, and in Spain, so says a production listing on the MyEntertainmentWorld website (via OmegaUnderground).

‘Deadpool’ director Tim Miller will be behind the camera for the movie, with original director James Cameron taking time out here and there from his ‘Avatar’ sequels to act as producer.

The movie is reportedly doing some of its own time-travel shenanigans, whereby it will be disregarding everything that’s happening in the series since the second movie. Cameron has even called the events of the last three movies ‘a bad dream’.

So it would seem that we should expect a sequel to ‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day’, rather than a continuation of the story from ‘Terminator: Genisys’.

And this would fit with the casting too, with both Arnold Schwarzenegger – who has prevously mentioned a springtime shoot – and Linda Hamilton both back on board.

No word yet on other additions to the bill, but they will likely be forthcoming now a production date is in place.

It’s set for release in July, 2019.

