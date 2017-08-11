Terminator 6 may explain why all T-800s look like Arnold Schwarzenegger

Have you ever wondered why all Terminators look like Arnie?

No, me neither.

But apparently, James Cameron has… and he might answer that question in ‘Terminator 6’.

During an interview with The Arnold Fans, director James Cameron pondered why all the Terminators look like Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Yeah, you got to ask yourself, ‘Why did they make these characters look and sound like Arnold?’ There has to be a reason,” he said. “So yeah, it has flashed through my mind that there has to have been a prototype.”

If you we wondering…

It sounds as though there are several options. One of the more obvious, being that DNA was originally harvested from a human who looked like Arnold Schwarzenegger, and was used to create the T-800 we saw in the original movie.

“There has to have been a guy who’s DNA was harvested from – that they grew the organic outer layer that they grew the Terminator from… and that presumably was a real person at some point.”

But it gets even more complicated.

Does this mean that all T-800s look the same? Not necessarily…

“Now, the question is, did that person have some sort of meaning to Skynet on WHY they chose that one? Or was it like a whole rack of Terminators and the one that happened to be the Arnold model just happened to be closest to the door going out to the time displacement center and all the others looked different? I’ve asked myself these questions but it’s never been resolved… so stay tuned! We’re talking pretty seriously now about doing some new Terminator films or possibly a trilogy and you’ll just have to see what surfaces in those.”

Will ‘Terminator 6’ finally resolve the big question literally nobody ever asked?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

But I can’t help thinking this is one of those questions that never really needs to be answered. And perhaps the best answer to why the T-800s look like Arnie is “Because they do.”

‘Terminator 6’ begins shooting in March 2018.

