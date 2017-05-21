Terminator 6: Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back for James Cameron associated sequel

Thanks to Star Wars and Jurassic Park being successfully continued after years away, dozens are studios are planning more reboot/sequels/potential franchises.

Right now, for instance, Alien: Covenant, the sixth film in Ridley Scott’s series, sits atop the box office. Later this year, Blade Runner returns.

Now, we can fully expect another Terminator film in the near future, despite Terminator Genisys having failed spectacularly at the box office.

James Cameron has announced that — along with working on multiple Avatar sequels — he will return to the franchise, which will likely disregard every Terminator film after T2.

"It is back," the franchise's leading man Arnold Schwarzenegger told ScreenDaily. "It is moving forward. [James Cameron] has some good ideas of how to continue with the franchise.”

More importantly, the former Governor of California confirmed he will indeed be back. ”I will be in the movie,” he told the publication.

Skydance Media founder David Ellison recently spoke about the project, saying: “We have something this year that we will be announcing for the franchise. It’s something we’re incredibly excited about and we think is the direction it needs to head.”

Ellison - who co-financed Genisys - will reportedly bankroll the upcoming effort, which could see Deadpool’s Tim Miller act as director.