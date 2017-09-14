Terminator 6 adds Deadpool director Tim Miller

It’s official – Tim Miller is directing ‘Terminator 6’.

And he’s collaborating with James Cameron.

According to production company Skydance Media, the upcoming ‘Terminator 6’ will be directed by none other than Tim Miller – the man behind ‘Deadpool’. And a select few were even invited to a special event with Miller and James Cameron.

“Join filmmakers James Cameron and Tim Miller on the Paramount Lot for an exclusive conservation with The Hollywood Reporter’s Matt Belloni about their collaboration on the upcoming Terminator,” said the invite.

“The conversation will be followed by screening of Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 3D!”

What does this mean?

Well, we now know that ‘Terminator 6’ is definitely happening. And it looks as though Tim Miller is going to be taking the director’s chair, with help from James Cameron, who will be presumably producing the movie.

Tim Miller on the set of Deadpool – Credit: 20th Century Fox More

Either way, it looks as though Tim Miller is directing, and James Cameron is involved.

But will Arnie be back once more?

“It is back,” Arnold Schwarzenegger told ScreenDaily back in May. “It is moving forward. [James Cameron] has some good ideas of how to continue with the franchise.”

And most importantly, he will return.

“I will be in the movie,” he confirmed.

Quite how that works out, remains to be seen. After all, Arnie’s character survived the events of ‘Terminator: Genisys’, literally driving off into the sunset.

But will the new film will continue this story or go in yet-another new direction?

“Right now, we are leaning toward doing a three-film arc and reinventing it,” said James Cameron in an earlier interview. “The question is – has the franchise run its course or can it be freshened up? Can it still have relevance now where so much of our world is catching up to what was science fiction in the first two films.”

“We live in a world of predator drones and surveillance and big data and emergent AI.”

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

