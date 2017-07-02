Terminator 2 is returning in 3D and it has an awesome trailer

The Terminator will be back.

‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day’ is returning to cinemas, with an all-new 3D release.

It’s been over 25 years since ‘Terminator 2’ appeared in cinemas… and now it’s finally headed back to the big screen for a 3D release. To be honest, I can’t help thinking this movie was made to be watched in 3D.

And the best bit?

If you missed ‘Terminator 2’ the first time around, you finally get to see it on the big screen.

The impressive new ‘Terminator 2’ trailer isn’t able to show off the 3D… but it does showcase the impressive 4k restoration work undertaken to improve the look of the movie for modern cinemas.

And some of our favourite shots look incredible.

Even so, ‘Terminator 2’ was made for 3D… and director James Cameron sounds incredible impressed with how the movie looks once you pop on those 3D specs.

“The images feel more real in 3D,” he explains. “There’s a lucidity to it – you really feel like you’re there.”

“I’ve been looking at the film as we’re completing the 3D… and it looks pretty spectacular.”

Of course, it’s not just the addition of 3D which will bring in the fans.

It’s also the chance to watch it on the big screen.

“We’re talking about twenty-five years later,” explains Cameron. “A lot of fans of the movie weren’t even born when it was made. So, for a lot of people, it will just be the thrill of seeing it in a movie theatre.”

I have to admit, it’s one of the big reasons I’ll be heading out to see it.

‘Terminator 2’ was released back when I was just a kid… and I’ve always wanted to see one of my favourite sci-fi classics on the big screen. The 3D is obviously a huge bonus, and with its impressive visual and practical effects still holding up, I get the feeling it’s going to look absolutely stunning.

‘Terminator 2: 3D’ heads to cinemas on 25 August 2017.

