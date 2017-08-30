Terminator 2: Judgement Day tops UK box office in 3D re-release

Would you believe the current number one film in the UK is a 26-year old re-release?

Yes, the digitally remastered 3D reissue James Cameron’s much-loved ‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day’ has officially topped the British box office on its opening day, distributor Studiocanal has announced.

Re-released on Tuesday 29th August, ‘T2’ went straight to number one with overall takings of £448,162, amounting to 17% of the overall UK box office that day.

This one day gross beats that of other high profile re-releases including the 3D reissue of ‘Jurassic Park’ (£409, 486), the 2015 re-release of the ‘Back to the Future’ trilogy (£236,684), and ‘Blade Runner: The Director’s Cut’ (£150,597).

The sci-fi action sequel starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Robert Patrick and Edward Furlong was the biggest film of the year on its initial release in 1991, making $520 million worldwide (a whole lot more adjusted for inflation).

James Cameron has long been the most vocal advocate of 3D in the film industry. His 2009 mega-hit ‘Avatar’ was the highest-profile 3D film ever, and the director followed it with a 3D re-release of his previous mega-hit ‘Titanic’ in 2012; these films remain the two highest earning box office hits of all time.

Cameron has also suggested that a 3D reissue of his earlier favourite ‘Aliens’ might also be in the pipeline should ‘Terminator 2’s 3D re-release prove a success – so these figures might bode well for that becoming a reality.

Cameron and Schwarzenegger have also both confirmed their involvement in a new, sixth ‘Terminator’ film which is believed to be in development – although it is unlikely Cameron will return as director (‘Terminator 2’ marked the end of the series for him), as he is currently working on four ‘Avatar’ sequels back-to-back.

‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day’ can again be found in UK cinemas this coming weekend.

