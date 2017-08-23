Terminator 2 3D interview: Robert Patrick wants to return as T1000 (exclusive)

‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D’ is coming to UK cinemas for one day only on Tuesday 29 August.

James Cameron has personally overseen the digital remastering and 3D conversion, and we were thrilled to have Robert Patrick joining us in the studio to talk about playing T-1000 opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1991 classic.

Watch the video interview in full above.

He talked us through a couple of his character’s most iconic scenes, discussed the film’s 3D remaster, explained how some of the film’s groundbreaking VFX was achieved on set, and exclusively revealed how he’s ready to reprise the role now James Cameron is back involved with the franchise.

“I would [reprise the role of T-1000],” Patrick told Yahoo Movies.

Robert Patrick in 'Terminator 2' (credit: Studiocanal)

“I’ve thought about this, I’ve changed my position over the years, but yes I would. I certainly would, especially now that Jim Cameron has the franchise back in his hands. The common denominator between ‘The Terminator’ and ‘Terminator 2’ is the fact that Jim Cameron directed both of those films. If he’s involved, I’d love to be involved again.”

“I honestly can’t say I could do it quite as well as I did it as a 30-year-old, physically, but I sure would give it my best effort.”





James Cameron recently revealed that he’s working on a new trilogy of ‘Terminator’ films with plans to “reinvent” the series, teasing that Arnold Schwarzenegger could return in some capacity. The last film in the series ‘Terminator Genisys’ wasn’t very warmly received by fans earning markedly less than its Arnie-less predecessor ‘Terminator Salvation’.

The return of ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D’ to cinemas will allow fans to bask once again in the franchise’s glorious peak, with a whole new dimension in which to enjoy the film’s mindblowing VFX and insane action sequences.

See ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D’ only in cinemas 29 August, book tickets now: www.terminator2-3d.co.uk.

