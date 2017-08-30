Taron Egerton's Robin Hood movie delayed until September 2018

Actor Taron Egerton as “Robin Hood” (C-L) and actress Eve Hewson as “Maid Marian” (C-R) play during the film shooting of “Robin Hood: Origins” in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on February 20, 2017 (AFP Photo)

We’re going to have to wait a little longer to see Taron Egerton rob from the rich and give to the poor.

Lionsgate’s ‘Robin Hood,’ a new take on the legendary character with ‘Kingsman’ star Egerton in the title role, has been pushed back six months from its originally scheduled March 2018 release.

The 27-year old Welsh actor will appear alongside Jamie Foxx as Little John, Eve Hewson as Marian and Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlett in the revised origin story from director Otto Bathurst (the first theatrical feature from the experienced TV director, whose credits include ‘Peaky Blinders,’ ‘Criminal Justice’ and ‘Hustle’).

We’ve yet to see any official photos or trailers from ‘Robin Hood’ (initially entitled ‘Robin Hood: Origins’), but it’s pitched as a gritty take on the legend. A synopsis published at Variety tells us “the story will center on Robin Hood being a war-hardened crusader and joining with a Moorish commander in an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown.”

Egerton will among the comparative few actors from the United Kingdom to play the character on the big screen (others including Sean Connery and Cary Elwes). The most recent Hollywood iteration of the character was Ridley Scott’s 2010 ‘Robin Hood,’ in which Russell Crowe played the role.

No official reason has been given for the release date change, but it means ‘Robin Hood’ will now open alongside the upcoming ‘Goosebumps’ sequel, when previously its March release coincided with ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising.’

No doubt Lionsgate will be hoping audiences may be more receptive to a new take on a British legend just after the summer blockbuster season, given how poorly Warner Bros’ ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ fared in cinemas this past summer.

‘Robin Hood’ will hit screens on 21 September 2018 – almost exactly a year after Egerton’s next major movie, ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle,’ opening 20 September.

