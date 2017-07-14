Taron Egerton lining up to play Elton John in new biopic

Rocket man… Egerton to take over Elton John role from Tom Hardy – Credit: Fox

Taron Egerton is in talks to play music legend Elton John in a new movie about his life, according to reports.

The ‘Kingsman’ star is said to be in ‘informal talks’ with director Dexter Fletcher and Matthew Vaughn about the forthcoming project, to be called ‘Rocketman’.

And Egerton has form with both – having played ski jump legend Eddie Edwards in ‘Eddie The Eagle’ with Dexter Fletcher, and starred in ‘Kingsman’ (and it’s forthcoming sequel) with Vaughn.

Not only that, but Elton himself has a cameo in ‘Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle’, and Egerton sang an Elton John track for his role in animated hit ‘Sing’.

The movie will focus on John’s life in and out of the spotlight, with a script by Billy Elliot writer Lee Hall, starting with John as a teenager, leaving the Royal Academy of Music.

It will pick up his work with lyricist Bernie Taupin, and his creation of classics like ‘Bennie and the Jets’, ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ and, of course, ‘Rocket Man’.

Tom Hardy was confirmed for the role back in 2015, but dropped out, having admitted that the singing part of the role proved too challenging.

“I’m not a singer. I have no idea really,” he told The Sun while he was still involved with the project.

“I’m really trying because of Rocketman but it’s hard to open my mouth in that way.”

Meanwhile, following the release of the second ‘Kingsman’ movie, Egerton will be playing Robin Hood in the new rebooted movie, due for 2018.

Joining him is Jamie Foxx as Little John, Eve Hewson as Maid Marian, Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlet, and Tim Minchin as Friar Tuck.

