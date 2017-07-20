Taraji P. Henson Slays With Wigs and Weapons in 'Proud Mary' Trailer

It’s common knowledge that every great assassin needs three things to get ahead in life: a penchant for killing, thigh-high boots, and a platinum blonde wig.

Taraji P. Henson flaunts all three in the first trailer for Proud Mary, which debuted online Thursday, slaying her deathly exploits (literally and figuratively) without batting an eye — though she does bash a decent number of baddies while donning some of the most deliciously impractical battle armor in the brief teaser clip.

According to an official synopsis, Proud Mary follows a hit woman employed by a prominent criminal clan in Boston. After meeting a young boy when a professional hit goes awry, her life is completely rerouted, and she must skirt new threats as she attempts to forge a different path.

London Has Fallen helmer Babak Najafi directs the film, which also stars Danny Glover, Xander Berkeley, and Neal McDonough, from a script written by John Stuart Newman, Christian Swegal, and Steve Antin, the man responsible for Burlesque.

Proud Mary is due for release on Jan. 12, 2018. Watch Henson make a strong case for becoming the next Bond in the film’s explosive debut trailer, and check out the new poster above.