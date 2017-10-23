Taika Waititi interview: I retained my voice in Thor: Ragnarok by not being an 'egomaniac' (exclusive)

This week sees the release of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ the third solo adventure for Chris Hemsworth’s mighty Marvel hero. It sees Thor banished to the gladiatorial planet of Sakaar as his home world of Asgard comes under threat from Hela, the self-styled “goddess of death”.

Forget what’s come before though, as ‘Ragnarok’ is nothing like 2011’s formulaic ‘Thor’, or its sombre, forgettable 2013 sequel ‘Thor: The Dark World’. In fact, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ is unlike ANY of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films so far. It’s primarily a comedy for one thing, played for laughs rather than drama, which may rankle with the hardcore Marvel purists who prefer their heroes stoic and earnest. It’s also ludicrously bright, with a bright neon colour palette that may require sunglasses.

‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ this aint.

It’s easy to pinpoint Taika Waititi – the New Zealand director best known for homegrown hits ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ and ‘Hunt For The Wilderpeople’ – as the reason for this change in tone for Thor because it’s been a huge part of the “narrative” around the making of the film.

“We were looking for a filmmaker to really help us redefine the tone for what a ‘Thor’ film could be,” Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige explains in the press notes, later adding: “With a third ‘Thor’ adventure, we wanted to do something very, very different from ‘Thor: The Dark World’.”

With that quote ringing in our ears, we sat down with Taika Waititi as he poured himself a well-earned espresso martini after a long day of interviews to talk about Thor’s brave new direction, which he says he’s only partially responsible for.

Yahoo Movies: All the press notes suggest there’s some dissatisfaction with ‘Thor: The Dark World’ at Marvel Studios, did you get that sense from them when they first approached you?

Taika Waititi: No, it was not the sense at all actually. It was more, I feel, they could see themselves be in danger of repeating themselves, because ‘Thor’ 1 and ‘The Dark World’ kind of feel like they fit together. They have a similar tone, they even look kind of similar.

It was more that it was Chris [Hemsworth’s] fifth time doing Thor, and a lot of these characters are doing the same thing again, and again, and he just really wanted to do something different, and make it feel fresh. I felt the same thing about seeing those other films, thinking “I don’t really get the feeling in ‘Dark World’ or ‘Thor’ 1 that Thor is the most interesting and exciting character in this film.”

At the core of this film, you should make sure that is the case, that he is the one you want to follow. And I looked at Chris’ strengths – he’s a very funny person, and naturally funny as well as having a great wit, and he’s charming. He is the kind of person you want to follow and hang out with – I do hang out with him – and I just thought “Shouldn’t we just make Thor that person? The person that the audience wants to go on an adventure with and wants to hang out with for two and a half hours in outer space?”

So we basically just got Christ to reinvent it in his own image, really. And he’s just being as close to himself as he ever has, and I think it’s the most successful version because he’s just funny and charming, and by far the best version of Thor, I think.

Yahoo Movies: Tracing back this change of direction for ‘Thor’, you think it comes more from Chris Hemsworth than anyone else within the creative process?

Taika Waititi: He wanted to do something different. I know that Marvel always wants to do something different, to change tack. What was great about the idea of Ragnarok is that the concept of it relates to what we were doing perfectly in a way, which was the destruction of the old world and the recreation of this new version. And so in a way we kind of destroyed what had gone before, even though it had laid the foundations for us, and then rebuilt whatever we wanted to on top of that, including the colour and the Jack Kirby art, and all that stuff, and this idea of this new Thor.

