‘T2: Trainspotting’ Deleted Scene: Ewan McGregor Shares an Awkward Encounter with Kelly Macdonald (Exclusive)

Director Danny Boyle got the old troublemaking gang back together earlier this year with T2: Trainspotting, a long-in-the-making sequel to his 1996 hit about a group of junkie friends in Edinburgh. While the film didn’t make much of a dent at the U.S. box office (earning only $2.4 million), its characters now have another opportunity to make a second impression with American moviegoers, as it’s just debuted on Digital HD. And to celebrate, we have an exclusive deleted scene from the film.

The above scene finds Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) informing old flame Diane (Kelly Macdonald) that he won’t be sticking around until daybreak — a piece of news that does little to perturb Diane as she prepares dinner in her kitchen. That’s because Diane seems all too aware of where Renton is headed and, more to the point, what sort of person he is. Though Renton subsequently attempts to find out if she’s ever wondered what might have happened between them had things played out differently, it’s a topic of conversation she’s not willing to indulge.

As befitting the film itself, this exclusive scene from T2: Trainspotting is both nostalgic and melancholy in equal measure. You can check out the entire film on Digital HD now, and on Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray and DVD beginning on June 27.

Read more from Yahoo Movies: