Sylvester Stallone will direct Creed 2

Sylvester Stallone is heading back behind the camera for ‘Creed 2’, he’s confirmed.

He took to his Instagram page to confirm the news, coupled with a lovely picture of him with star Michael B. Jordan.





“Looking forward to directing and Producing The incredibly talented Michael B Jordan in CREED 2 next year … One more Round!” he captioned.

Ryan Coogler, who helmed the celebrated ‘Fruitvale Station’, took the reigns for the first movie, and wrote the script too.

It earned Stallone a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oscars, but this time around Stallone will be writing the script.

Though many credited ‘Creed’s critical success to Coogler’s deft hand, Sly taking back over the Rocky spin-off series does dovetail the world of Balboa.

Following the first ‘Rocky’ movie in 1976, directed by John G. Avildsen, Stallone took over both the writing and directing duties for ‘Rocky II’, ‘Rocky III’, and ‘Rocky IV’.





And Sly has been teasing some sort of connection between ‘Rocky IV’ and ‘Creed 2’ for months now, notably the involvement of Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago from ‘Rocky IV’.

As per the plot of the fourth movie, Russian slugger Drago killed Stallone’s best pal Apollo Creed, played by Carl Weathers, in the ring during a vicious bout in Las Vegas.

With Apollo being the father of Jordan’s Adonis Creed, there’s a dramatic story just waiting to be told there.

There’s no fixed release date as of yet, but as recently as the beginning of September, Stallone was hinting at a 2018 curtain.

