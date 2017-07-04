Sylvester Stallone teases Russia plot for Creed 2

Sequel… could Adonis Creed be heading to Russia for his next bout? – Credit: Warner Bros

Remember when Rocky headed to Russia for a Cold War bout with Ivan Drago? Well, it looks like Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed might be taking the same path as his father.

Sylvester Stallone has taken to his Instagram account, appearing to tease some possible ‘Creed 2’ plots, using snaps from Rocky Balboa’s photo album.

“Here’s a chance to stretch your imagination … HISTORY WILL ALWAYS REPEAT ITSELF IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER, JUST GOT TO BE READY! … Sins of the Father…. #creed2,” he wrote in one post, with Jordan superimposed opposite Dolph Lundgren’s Drago.





Stallone also posted another picture from the set of the 1985 movie, which he wrote and directed, captioned: “Directing APOLLO AND DRAGO, The two best “cinema “boxers that ever lived!… Maybe it’s time to try to again?”





Enough teasing already, Sly.

The box office busting ‘Rocky IV’, though not the most critically applauded of the series, found Stallone’s slugger pitted against an almost superhuman Lundgren.

But in the lead up to their bout, a cocky Creed – Adonis’s father, played by Carl Weathers – is killed in the ring by Drago, leading to a grudge match between Rocky and his Russian counterpart in Moscow.

Could Adonis be heading to Russia to confront his father’s past?

For now, Stallone appears to be suggesting it, but as yet there’s no concrete news on what form a Creed sequel might take.

The first movie came out in 2015, written and directed by Ryan Coogler, with Stallone receiving a Best Supporting Actor nod at the Oscars.

Then last year, producer Gary Barber, chairman of MGM, confirmed sequel plans and a tentative release date of November, 2017.

And while that date might be unlikely, it looks like Adonis is on his way back to the ring.

