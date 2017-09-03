Sylvester Stallone confirms Creed sequel to shoot next year

Adonis Creed will be back in ‘Creed 2’.

And it looks as though it begins filming in 2018.

Appearing on Instagram, Sylvester Stallone posted a movie still featuring himself alongside Michael B. Jordan… and hinted that the upcoming ‘Creed’ sequel will start filming next year.

“Getting stronger !!!” he said. “2018 #Creed 2 #mgm #fitness #Rocky”

Of course, the 71-year-old ‘Rocky’ star reprised the role for the 2015 movie, ‘Creed’ where Rocky Balboa ushered in a new generation by training his friend’s son, Adonis Johnson – the son of Apollo Creed.

And with widespread critical acclaim, a sequel was inevitable.





But when can we expect to see it?

Originally slated for 2017, the film was delayed after director Ryan Coogler and star Michael B. Jordan signed up for Marvel’s upcoming superhero flick, ‘Black Panther’.

But a spokesperson for MGM told Variety that work is continuing on the sequel… even if they haven’t cemented a release date just yet. “We are continuing to work on developing the sequel to ‘Creed’,” they confirmed.

And it’s expected to feature old nemesis, Ivan Drago.

In fact, just last month Dolph Lundgren shared a short clip of himself preparing for the role… and we can’t wait to see the iconic ‘Rocky IV’ character return to the big screen.





How will he fit into the story of Apollo’s son, Adonis?

Well, considering he killed Apollo in the ring during the events of ‘Rocky IV’, he’s unlikely to receive a warm welcome. But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Creed 2’ stars Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan, with Dolph Lundgren expected to return as Russian boxer, Ivan Drago.

Ryan Coogler is expected to direct, based on a script by Sylvester Stallone.

