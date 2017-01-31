SXSW Film Festival Reveals 2017 Lineup, Including Movies From Edgar Wright, Terrence Malick

The South by Southwest Film Festival unveiled an eclectic line-up of 125 feature films on Tuesday that runs the gamut from Edgar Wright's Baby Driver, in which Ansel Elgort plays a young getaway driver, Ben Wheatley's Free Fire, an action comedy about arms dealers starring Brie Larson and Armie Hammer, and Michael Winterbottom's On the Road, which follows the British rock band Wolf Alice on a tour, to documentaries like Erin Lee Carr's Mommy Dead and Dearest, an upcoming HBO true crime tale, to Frank Oz's Muppet Guys Talking — Secrets Behind the Show the Whole World Watched, in which five of the original Muppet performers look back on their time working for the late Jim Henson.

The festival, which runs from March 10-19 in Austin, Texas, will screen 125 features, including 51 films from first-time filmmakers and 85 world premieres.

As previously announced, the festival will open with Terrence Malick's Song to Song, a film about the Austin music scene starring Rooney Mara, Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, and Natalie Portman. And in its episodic sidebar which includes serialized TV and webisodes, it will feature both American Gods, the adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel that premieres in April on Starz, and Dear White People, Justin Simien's spin-off from his 2014 film of the same name, that's coming to Netflix.

While Malick has long been associated with Austin, Janet Pierson, director of film for SXSW, observes "he's still a private figure. You don't see him out and about like Richard Linklater or Robert Rodriguez. But certainly you see that his creative team intersects with the rest of creative environment here. And what's cool about this film is it has a crazy cast and it really uses Austin in a way that I've never seen before. It's a fresh approach."

Surveying the program, Pierson notes that while it wasn't specifically designed to speak to the current politically-charged climate, some of the films inevitably address issues that have gained currency over recent months. A couple of films, for example, reflect the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement: Erik Ljung's The Blood at the Doorstep, focuses on an unarmed black man, diagnosed with schizophrenia, shot and killed by police in Milwaukee; and Jason Pollock's Stranger Fruit looks at the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, through the eyes of Brown's family.

Other films look at issues like homelessness and mental illness. Nanfu Wang's doc I Am Another You follows a young drifter living on the streets in China, while Jennifer Brea's Unrest recounts the filmmaker's own experience when doctors told her that a fever that left her bedridden was "all in her head." And Craig Renaud and Brent Renaud's Meth Storm: Arkansas USA examines both sides of the country's current war on drugs.

Atheists take center stage in Tommy O'Haver's Most Hated Woman in America, in which Melissa Leo plays the controversial atheist Madeline Murray O'Hair, and John Carroll Lynch's Lucky, in which Harry Dean Stanton plays a 90-year-old atheist coming to terms with his own mortality.

Another thread that connects a number of films in the fest, Pierson said, is focus on "creativity in all its different forms — not just the fine artist." For example, in addition to Oz's film about the Muppets, the Documentary Spotlight sidebar includes Arnie Goldson's Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web, which looks at copyright; Ovidie's Pornocracy, which is concerned about changes in the production of porn; Jennifer M. Kroot's The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin, a portrait of the author behind Tales of the City; and Katherine Fairfax Wright's Todrick Hall Documentary, which is about YouTube star and director Todrick Hall.

The festival's special events will include a screening of Ridley Scott's Alien, with special guests who have yet to be announced, as well as a screening of Mamoru Oshii's original 1995 Ghost in the Shell, which will receive an outdoor public screening.

The fest's 24 Beats Per Second sidebar includes such titles as Ronnie Garza and Charlie Vela's As I Walk the Valley, which zeroes in on the underground music scene along the Texas/Mexico border; Brett Whitcom's A Life in Waves, a portrait of electronic music composer Suzanne Ciani; and Karam Gill's G-Funk.

