Swedish satirical drama The Square wins the Palme D'or

Swedish film The Square has won the Palme D’or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Ruben Ostlund’s satirical drama inspired by the arts world, which stars British actor Dominic West and Mad Men’s Elisabeth Moss, beat a host of top films to pick up the coveted title.

There were also awards for Joaquin Phoenix and Diane Kruger, who were named best actor and best actress respectively, while a special new 70th Anniversary prize was awarded to actress Nicole Kidman.

Ruben Ostlund, centre, with Juliette Binoche and Pedro Almodovar

As the extravaganza neared its end on Sunday, a line-up of some of the film world’s biggest names took to the red carpet at the Grand Theatre Lumiere.

Joaquin won best actor for his performance in the thriller You Were Never Really Here, while Diane won best actress for her role in Fatih Akin’s In The Fade.

Diane said: “We don’t make films for awards. It cost me a lot personally. Thank you very much.”

Diane Kruger

Sofia Coppola claimed the best director prize for her civil war drama remake The Beguiled and the Grand Prix honour was given to Robin Campillo’s 120 Beats Per Minute.

Elsewhere, Leonor Serraille won the Camera d’Or best debut film award for Jeune Femme, while Qiu Yang’s A Gentle Night won the short film prize.

Best screenplay was a joint victory between Yorgos Lanthimos’ A Killing Of A Sacred Deer, starring Nicole, and Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here, while Andrey Zvyagintsev won the jury prize for Loveless.

Yorgos Lanthimos

