Swashbuckling Johnny Depp Returns vs. Javier Bardem in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' Trailer

After four blockbuster high-seas outings, one would think Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) was finished getting himself into criminal trouble on land and sea. One would be wrong, however, as evidenced by the upcoming summer release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth installment in the Disney theme park-based franchise. Now, a new trailer (watch it above) finally gives us our first full-fledged look at his new saga, which appears to be a familiar tale of treachery, revenge, and rum-soaked ridiculousness for Depp’s notorious swashbuckler.

Directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, Dead Men Tell No Tales will focus on Javier Bardem’s Armando Salazar, a former military man whose mission to rid the seas of pirates was thwarted by Sparrow — visualized here via CGI as a youthful young man (à la Carrie Fisher in Rogue One). Unfortunately for Depp’s antihero, Salazar rises from the grave as the leader of a ghost ship intent on finding Sparrow and his Black Pearl, which in turn appears to compel Sparrow to team up with a new young-and-pretty couple — Brenton Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario, as the de facto replacements for Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley — on a mission to stop Salazar’s reign of aquatic terror.

The film’s rollicking action will also involve Geoffrey Rush’s Captain Hector Barbossa, as well as feature an appearance by Bloom’s Will Turner (who perhaps has a paternal relationship to Thwaites’ character?). And from the looks of its debut trailer, it’ll also find Depp in fine, funny ne’er-do-well form as his sloppily flamboyant buccaneer. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales sails into theaters on May 26.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’: Watch the previous teaser:

