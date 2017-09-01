Superman may wear a black suit in Justice League

New evidence has emerged that Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel may sport a new look when he returns from the dead in ‘Justice League.’

As anyone who’s seen ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ knows, the film ends with Superman dying in battle – but, as anyone with half a brain could guess, he will of course be resurrected in the upcoming ‘Justice League.’

That said, Warner Bros/DC have been playing their cards close to their chest regarding Superman’s role in director Zack Snyder’s team-up movie, with Cavill being notably absent from the bulk of the film’s marketing thus far.

However, a potential sneak peak at how Superman may look in ‘Justice League’ has now been found – in the form of a toy promo.

Toy promos aren’t always the most reliable indicator of a film’s content: readers may recall the ‘Iron Man 3’ LEGO set which suggested an all-action confrontation with The Mandarin which never happened, or the ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ toy which controversially put Captain America on a motorcycle, when the scene it related to featured Black Widow.

Even so, these images relate purely to the look of the characters as opposed to the content of any specific sequences – so it is entirely feasible that Superman may indeed be seen in a black suit in ‘Justice League.’

The black suit is also in-keeping with the comics chronology, as Superman did indeed sport that look (along with a regrettable mullet) when he returned from the grave following his death at the hands of Doomsday.

Justice League (credit: Warner Bros) More

Still, even if Superman does wear black in ‘Justice League,’ it probably won’t be for the whole movie. It should be noted that in the few official ‘Justice League’ photos in which Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel appears (e.g. the picture above), he’s still wearing his traditional red and blue ensemble.

Plus, attentive viewers might have noticed what appeared to be a slither of red over the shoulder of the unseen person Jeremy Irons’ Alfred addresses at the end of the most recent ‘Justice League’ trailer (see below).

We’ll find out for sure whether Superman will be back in black when ‘Justice League’ opens on 17 November.

Read More:

Gal Gadot & Patty Jenkins defend mocked Wonder Woman cosplayers

Harry Potter fans mark “19 years later” anniversary

Rave reviews, awards buzz for The Shape of Water



